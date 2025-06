FiatPe has appointed Atish Bhatia as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). He joins from Saregama India, where he led sponsorship initiatives.

Bhatia brings over a decade of experience in marketing and account management, having worked with firms like Condé Nast India, Pocket Aces, Times Internet, and Hindustan Times.

FiatPe, launched in 2022, is a digital payments platform that supports the Digital India movement by enabling secure and seamless transactions for businesses and consumers.