Atrangii App appoints Rajesh Tripathi as head of content

Atrangii App announced the appointment of Rajesh Tripathi as its new head of content. Rajesh, an experienced writer and producer, has a strong track record of creating stories across various genres. Prior to joining Atrangii, Rajesh has worked as a producer for shows like Savdhan India, Mauka-e-Vardaat, Kaccha Papad Pakka Papad, Naagvadhu – Ek zehreeli Kahaani, Crime & Confession Season-3.

Advertisment

He is known for his work in thrillers and horror shows such as _Shhh…Phir Koi Hai, Adalat, and Savdhaan India. With core strengths in crime, thriller, and horror, Rajesh has worked as script consultant and show runner for leading entertainment channels like Star TV.

With Rajesh Tripathi at the helm of content creation, Atrangii aims to elevate its storytelling capabilities, particularly in genres that resonate deeply with audiences.

Vibhu Agarwal, founder and CEO of Atrangii app, shared, “Rajesh Tripathi’s appointment marks a significant step in our journey to redefine content excellence. His experience, creativity, and leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our vision for Atrangii forward.”

Rajesh Tripathi, on taking up his new role, shared, "I am genuinely excited to join the Atrangii family and collaborate with a team that is deeply committed to creating unique and impactful stories. Storytelling, for me, is about forging connections with people, and Atrangii's vision resonates perfectly with my passion for meaningful narratives. I look forward to this journey of creativity and crafting content that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impression on hearts and minds."