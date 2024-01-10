Atrangii App elevates Nivedita Basu to senior vice president group

Earlier Nivedita was working as the vice president content & business alliances at Atrangii.
Atrangii App, an OTT helmed by media baron Vibhu Agarwal, has elevated Nivedita Basu to senior vice president group.
Nivedita joined the company two years ago and her new role will entail developing, creating and producing original content and leading strategic business alliances. Earlier she was the vice president content and business alliances at Atrangii.
She has been involved in creating content on Atrangii’s platform with successful shows in diverse genres as fiction and reality television like Johri, Libaas, KINK and Ansuni.
She has been instrumental in bringing Atrangii to new heights by developing new sub-verticals like Firangii, Satrangii, Flaunt and Imli under the visionary leadership of Vibhu Agarwal.
Speaking on the announcement, Vibhu Agarwal, founder, Atrangii shared, “Nivedita has been an integral part of Atrangii since its launch. We are pleased to elevate her as the senior vice president group as she has new roles and bigger responsibilities with Atrangii App growing as an all-in-one super app."
He added, "As we have entered a new phase of Atrangii with various sub platforms, fiction and non-fiction shows, Nivedita in her elevated role, will lend her expertise, aligned with our vision in growing our brand Atrangii to reach newer and higher heights in the OTT entertainment space.”