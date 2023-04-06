Atrangii OTT & TV elevates Nivedita Basu to Vice President Content & Business Alliances

Earlier Nivedita was the Head of Content Strategy & Business Alliances at Atrangii.
Atrangii TV and App, Hindi GEC and OTT helmed by media baron Vibhu Agarwal, has elevated its content head Nivedita Basu to Vice President Content & Business Alliances. Earlier Nivedita was the head of content strategy & business alliances at Atrangii. The relatively new GEC and OTT was launched earlier in June 2022 and is gaining popularity each passing day with its distinctive programming line-up. Nivedita joined the company a year ago and her new role will entail developing, creating, and producing original content and leading strategic business alliances.
With over two decades of experience in production and programming, Nivedita has been one of the most noteworthy professionals in the entertainment industry. She has been extensively involved in creating content on Atrangii’s platform with highly successful shows like Parshuram, Hara Sindoor and Jaganya Apradh. She has been instrumental in bringing Atrangii to new heights by starting new verticals with live shows, cricket and many such content properties and roped in premium production houses to develop quality content for the viewers.
Speaking on the announcement, Vibhu Agarwal, founder & CEO Atrangii shared, “Nivedita has been an integral part of Atrangii ever since its launch. We are pleased to elevate her as the Vice President (Content and Business Alliances). As we plan to revamp Atrangii with more than 10 new upcoming fiction and non-fiction shows and add international content to the platform, Nivedita will be playing a key role in developing and creating these shows which will have celebrated actors and exceptional storytelling. We are confident that in her new role, she will lend her expertise, aligned with our vision in growing our brand Atrangii to reach newer and higher heights in the general entertainment space.”