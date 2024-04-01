Atul Mehra appointed as managing director & CEO (designate) of Axis Capital

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He has been appointed as the successor to Salil Pitale, who has decided to move on.
Axis Capital, a premier Investment Banks has appointed Atul Mehra as the managing director and CEO (designate), subject to receipt of requisite approvals. Atul will be overseeing both the investment banking and institutional equities businesses of Axis Capital. This underscores Axis Capital's commitment to fortifying its leadership team and reinforcing its position as a preferred investment banking partner.
Salil Pitale, who served as the MD & co-CEO for five years has decided to move on. The Axis Capital Board placed on record, their appreciation for his contribution and leadership during his tenure with Axis Capital.
Atul is a veteran deal maker and was the joint MD at JM Financial. He has experience of more than 32 years with strong relationships across Indian corporates, and has led some ECM and M&A transactions in both domestic and international markets. In conjunction with Atul’s appointment, Axis Capital is also delighted to welcome Parag Gude, a Morgan Stanley veteran as the COO – institutional equities and Dhaval Desai as head – cash equities.
Welcoming Atul Mehra to Axis family, Amitabh Chaudhry, chairperson, Axis Capital said, “Over the past decade, Axis Capital has led the ECM and Advisory league tables, increased market share in Equities and Derivatives and built a strong Research team. In line with Axis Bank’s stated objective of strengthening the investment banking and institutional equities businesses, I am delighted to welcome Atul to Axis Capital.”
On the appointment, Atul Mehra said, “Indian Investment Banking landscape is at an inflection point with the India story finding resonance across the globe. Leading an investment bank like Axis Capital is a very exciting proposition. The foundation of Axis Capital is the robust network of premier institutional investors spanning India, the US, Europe, the Far East & the Middle East. These relationships have been nurtured through continuous engagement, leveraging comprehensive research capabilities and unique market insights provided by the extensive network of Axis Capital and Axis Bank with Indian organisations.”