Atul Mehra appointed as managing director & CEO (designate) of Axis Capital

On the appointment, Atul Mehra said, “Indian Investment Banking landscape is at an inflection point with the India story finding resonance across the globe. Leading an investment bank like Axis Capital is a very exciting proposition. The foundation of Axis Capital is the robust network of premier institutional investors spanning India, the US, Europe, the Far East & the Middle East. These relationships have been nurtured through continuous engagement, leveraging comprehensive research capabilities and unique market insights provided by the extensive network of Axis Capital and Axis Bank with Indian organisations.”