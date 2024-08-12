AV Organics appoints Sonam Pama as head of marketing for Evocus

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

AV Organics, the parent company of Evocus, announced the appointment of Sonam Pama as the new head of marketing. Sonam brings with her a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the marketing industry, making her an invaluable addition to the Evocus team.
Sonam Pama joins AV Organics with over 15 years of experience in strategic marketing, brand management, and digital marketing. She has previously worked with several renowned brands, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership and a keen understanding of consumer dynamics. Before joining AV Organics, she was associated with Vodafone, Eatigo, EigenRisk Inc., Lemme Be.
Pama's role will be pivotal in aligning Evocus's marketing strategies with the nation's growing interest in health and fitness.
Commenting on her new role, Sonam Pama said, "I am thrilled to join AV Organics and lead the marketing efforts for Evocus. The brand's commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen Evocus's market presence and engage with our consumers in meaningful ways."
Aakash Vaghela, founder and managing director of AV Organics, also expressed his excitement about Sonam's appointment. "We are excited to welcome Sonam Pama to the AV Organics family. Her extensive experience and innovative approach to marketing will be instrumental in driving Evocus's growth and success. We believe her leadership will bring a fresh perspective to our marketing strategies and help us achieve new milestones."