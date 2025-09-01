Avantika G takes charge as director – corporate communications at Khaitan & Co

Avantika G is named Director – Corporate Communications at Khaitan & Co. She announced the move on LinkedIn, thanking the firm’s leadership and her team for their trust and support.

She wrote, “Excited to step into my new role as Director – Corporate Communications at Khaitan & Co! Grateful to the firm’s leadership and my amazing team for the trust, opportunities and learnings. The journey has had its twists and turns, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Avantika has been with Khaitan & Co for three years. Prior to this, she spent nearly nine years at EY as Associate Director – Marketing & Communications (Forensic & Integrity Services), and close to six years at Text100 Public Relations as Account Manager.

With over 17 years of experience across consulting, IT-ITeS, enterprise technology, venture capital, entrepreneurship, and advertising, Avantika now takes charge of corporate communications at one of India’s leading law firms.