Avik Sarkar takes on new role as Mars business head for South-East and South Asia

Avik will devise strategies to drive the company's growth and market presence in these regions.
Avik Sarkar recently announed on a professional platform that he has joined Mars as business head - South East Asia and South Asia.
With nearly 15 years of experience, he has worked in various marketing roles for organisations like Parle Agro, ITC, Emami, and Kellogg Company, focusing on brand creation, corporate strategy, and consumer behavior insights.
He oversaw the expansion of Vivel at ITC by employing strategies and conducting market research. He aimed to create a destination portfolio strategy that determined which markets were strong and which were weak and used micro-campaigns to carry out short- and long-term marketing strategies.
Avik Sarkar is a graduate of Delhi University and has completed an MBA from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.