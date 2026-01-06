Avinash Kaul exits Network18

Avinash Kaul has stepped down from his role at Network18, bringing to a close a tenure of nearly 12 years with the media network, according to sources close to the development.

At the time of his exit, Kaul was CEO of Network18 and managing director at A+E Networks | TV18. In August 2024, his responsibilities were expanded to include driving direct revenue growth across television, digital, and print platforms, while overseeing TV and print business operations, excluding Moneycontrol.

Kaul was reporting to Rahul Joshi, with individual business verticals led by CEOs reporting into him.

With over 26 years of industry experience, Kaul has previously held leadership roles at Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (BCCL), NDTV Profit, Star India, Discovery Communications, and WPP.