Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network elected as NBDA President

MV Shreyams Kumar, MD, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing has taken over as Vice President.
Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network has been elected as the President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) today. Prior to this, Pandey served as NBDA's vice president. With this move, Rajat Sharma, chairman - Independent News Services has relinquished the Presidentship of NBDA.
MV Shreyams Kumar, managing director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing has taken over as vice president while Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson-cum-Managing Director, News24 Broadcast India Ltd. has been elected as Honorary Treasurer of NBDA for the year 2022-23.
The appointments took place during NBDA’s board meeting held today.