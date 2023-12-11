Avinash Pant returns to Red Bull

He announced the development on Instagram mentioning that he will operate from Salzburg, Austria. The post reads, "You know that Red Bull gives you wings, right? Well, gave me big ones to get me to move all the way to beautiful Salzburg !! This will also answer why you have been seeing so much snow on my feed lately. My break from work is truly over and I am delighted to be back at Red Bull; and the location only makes it better!"