Avinash Pant returns to Red Bull

Pant previously worked as marketing director of Meta.
Former marketing director of Meta, Avinash Pant has rejoined Red Bull. Pant was associated with Meta for three years(2020-23) and he quit the job in May 2023 to take a break.
Prior to this, he worked with Red Bull as its director of marketing for five years.
He announced the development on Instagram mentioning that he will operate from Salzburg, Austria. The post reads, "You know that Red Bull gives you wings, right? Well, gave me big ones to get me to move all the way to beautiful Salzburg !! This will also answer why you have been seeing so much snow on my feed lately. My break from work is truly over and I am delighted to be back at Red Bull; and the location only makes it better!"
Pant started his career with Coca-Cola and has also worked with Walt Disney and Nike.