AVIVA India appoints Asit Rath as CEO and MD

Aviva India today announced the appointment of Asit Rath as chief executive officer and managing director. Asit will take up his role on July 11 and succeed Amit Malik who is leaving the business after 10 years.
Asit is currently the CEO of Prudential Myanmar Life Insurance. He comes with 22 years of banking and insurance experience in India and Myanmar and has strong distribution experience with ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life in India.
Commenting on this change, Randy Lianggara, regional CEO, Asia said, “I am delighted to welcome Asit to Aviva. He has a proven track record in transforming and innovating businesses and will be well suited to lead Aviva India through the next phase of our transformation journey. I would also like to thank Amit for his dedication to our business in India over the years and wish him all the best for future endeavours.”
Asit Rath said, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to join Aviva at a point where the insurance industry, as well as our business in India, is all set to take the next stride forward. I look forward to working closely to chart a high growth path, unlocking the true potential of our team and the market.”