Aviva India appoints Sumithasri Eranti Venkataramagupta as Chairperson

Aviva India today announced the appointment of Sumithasri Eranti Venkataramagupta as Chairperson of Aviva Life Insurance Company India. She succeeds Mohit Burman, who served as the Chairperson for over 14 years and will continue to be a non-executive Director on the Board.

Sumithasri has been associated with Aviva India as an Independent Director since February 2018.