AVOW appoints Sandeep Negi as Associate Director of Sales, India

AVOW, the mobile OEM user acquisition specialist announced today the appointment of Sandeep Negi as its new Associate Director of Sales, India. Sandeep will lead all of AVOW’s business development initiatives in the country as part of the company’s domestic expansion plans while positioning AVOW as a household name in the mobile OEM marketing ecosystem in the region.
Sandeep joins AVOW with 10+ years of experience cutting across the agency, mobile, and online advertising arenas, with an extensive focus on international business development and global growth strategies. Prior to AVOW, Sandeep has had successful stints across some of India’s leading media companies, including Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group), Star TV Network (now part of Disney), and 9X Media Pvt. Ltd. In his previous roles, Sandeep has played a pivotal role in assisting some of India’s most prominent players in the mobile app industry to access new markets and significantly scale their revenues.
Ashwin Shekhar, co-founder, AVOW commenting on the appointment says, “We are pleased to have Sandeep on board in the senior management team. AVOW is on a hyper-growth path in the mobile OEM marketing space. Within a short period of two years since entering the Indian market, AVOW has serviced many leading industry players such as Amazon Prime, Navi, upGrad, Byju’s, Matrimony.com, MPL, and WazirX, among many others, offering incremental user growth and engagement for their mobile apps. Our company’s mission is to amplify the awareness around the great opportunity that lies for app developers in working with mobile OEMs. In line with our growth plans, we needed an experienced top management muscle to drive our expansion plans aggressively in India. Sandeep’s in-depth industry experience in business development, strategy, and strong expertise in driving growth are great value additions to AVOW and our team. He will play an important role in our efforts to educate mobile marketers and app developers about the benefits of mobile OEMs when integrated into their mobile marketing mix”.
On his new role at AVOW, Sandeep says, “AVOW’s one-stop solution for mobile OEM aggregation is steadily growing its presence in the mobile app ecosystem in India. Strengthening the company’s status as the most viable and lucrative advertising alternative to traditional play stores will be on top of my agenda. We are witnessing an increased interest from players within the financial, health, edutech, gaming, and m-commerce sectors in this market. Our aim will be to provide mobile app companies a unique opportunity to access untapped mobile advertising inventory at scale and deliver a powerful consulting service by advising on how mobile marketers and app developers can best invest their marketing mix across alternative advertising channels for incremental user growth and engagement. I am delighted to be a part of AVOW’s growth trajectory in India and to be able to contribute to its mission”.
Sandeep will operate out of AVOW’s branch office in Bengaluru, and become AVOW’s fifth member in this local office.
Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, AVOW was recently recognized in ten categories in AppsFlyer’s Performance Index XIII. The company’s reach — and ability to deliver growth results for clients — has also allowed it to expand AVOW’s global footprint, opening offices in Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, China, Russia, the Philippines, and India to cater to its large client base in those local markets.