Avyan Global appoints Rahul Welde as partner and advisor to enhance international presence

Avyan Global, leading digital, design, and technology group has announced that it is bringing on board renowned marketer Rahul Welde as partner & advisor to the agency group.
London-based Welde has been brought on board to chart international expansion for Avyan Global and to make further forays into digital services.
Welde is a prominent marketer with deep expertise in marketing, media and communications. He has wide global experience gained over 30 years at Unilever and beyond.
Commenting on the appointment, Vishnu Mohan, founder & chairman of Avyan Global, says, “Welde is one of the most respected and accomplished marketers in the industry and we are grateful to have him on our board of advisers as we kickstart our international expansion. It's early days but we have big ambitions for Avyan Global.”
Welde shares, “I have been following Avyan’s growth trajectory with interest and am excited to be part of their journey. I am impressed by Avyan’s ambitions and game plan to build a compelling proposition. Having known Vishnu for several years, partnering Avyan has been an easy decision.”
Avyan Global has been focused on APAC since its launch in 2021 and has built a presence in Southeast Asia, Australia, and India. The group is actively looking to expand its international footprint starting from Europe and enhance its offering in design, technology, data and content practices.
Avyan Global positions itself as a multidisciplinary digital agency with a specialisation in campaigns, brands and spaces.