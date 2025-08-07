AWS India names Milind Pande as Head of Marketing for India & South Asia

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has named Milind Pande as the new head of marketing for India and South Asia. With over 16 years of experience spanning large enterprises including

technology, media and consulting sectors, Pande brings extensive expertise in B2B marketing, strategy and business development to his expanded role. Until recently, he was managing the marketing charter for the Independent Software Vendors cohort of customers for AWS in India.

At AWS, Pande will oversee a wide marketing portfolio, cutting across industries and customer maturity including brand positioning, demand generation, thought leadership, and go-to-market strategies across India and South Asia.

Pande has also served as the chief of staff to the AWS India President, and has been instrumental in building India region’s growth programs across sales and marketing functions. His diverse background includes managing technology security and enterprise risk management at Vodafone India and driving corporate strategy and investor relations at Viacom18, which is a part of JioStar, a joint venture between Reliance Industries, Viacom18 and Disney India.

An MBA graduate from the Indian School of Business with a specialisation in strategy and marketing, Pande has experience in operations, analysis, and strategy. He is also involved in climate action initiatives and social impact programmes.