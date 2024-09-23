Axis Finance appoints Sai Giridhar as the managing director and CEO

Welcoming Sai Giridhar to Axis family, Amitabh Chaudhry, chairperson, Axis Finance, said, “Axis Finance has grown over the years, expanded its presence across the country, built a strong employee base and has also transitioned to add Retail and SME business capabilities rather than just being a corporate lending entity. As Axis Finance enters its next chapter of its growth, I’m delighted to welcome Sai Giridhar to Axis Finance. I am confident that with Sai’s leadership, the team is well-positioned to take Axis Finance to newer heights as they enhance their efforts to strengthen the market positioning of Axis Finance in the NBFC space.”