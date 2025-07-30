Advertisment
Axis Max Life Insurance names Ayaaz Khan as Head– Channel Marketing

Prior to this role, Khan served as vice president of marketing for four years.

afaqs! news bureau
Axis Max Life Insurance has appointed Ayaaz Khan as head of channel marketing. Khan has been working with the organisation for the past 8 years, he joined the organization as chief manager- marketing. 

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Khan is a marketing professional with over 17 years of experience building brands. At Axis Max Life Insurance, Khan played a key role in brand transformation, launched IPs, and led integrated campaigns. Throughout his career, he has also worked with organisations such as Lava International, The Coca-Cola Company, Tag Worldwide, Rediffusion Young & Rubicam,  and Lowe Lintas.

Axis Max Life Insurance
