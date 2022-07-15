Ayesha Ghosh joins Wieden+Kennedy India as Managing Director

Santosh Padhi (Paddy) chief creative officer, Wieden + Kennedy, India commented: “I’m glad Ayesha is joining us to be part of this wonderful journey. She is absolutely blunt and honest when it comes to work, which is extremely important these days for our business. Clients too prefer to have conversations that cut to the chase. Ayesha and I have worked closely together for a good number of years at Taproot, we understand and complement each other. An organization is known by the kind of people that work for it and both of us will be focusing on putting together a crazy, talented bunch of people, across departments. And we believe that magic will follow.”