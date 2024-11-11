Ayesha Huda joins Mars Pet Nutrition India as CMO

Mars Pet appoints Ayesha Huda Nutrition India as chief marketing officer (CMO). She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Prior to this role, Huda was working with Prime Videos and Amazon Studios as head of marketing for content. This was Huda's second stint at Prime Video and Amazon Studios; she previously served as Senior Marketing Lead for Amazon Prime Video, India, in April 2020.

Huda has over 16 years of experience in brand management, digital marketing, market research, consumer insights and research. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Leo Burnett, JWT, Unilever, and Instagram.