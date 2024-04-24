Azazul Haque departs from Media Monks

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Haque has been working as the agency's chief content officer for the past two years.
Azazul Haque has decided to quit Media Monks after working with the digital first agency as its chief content officer for two years.
He will continue in his present position until May. In conversation with afaqs!, Haque subtly suggested the possibility of either launching his own agency or joining another organisation with similar pursuits.
With more than fifteen years of experience in the industry, he has worked with renowned agencies like Mullen Lintas, Ogilvy, McCann and Rediffusion Y&R. Haque started his career in 2008 as creative director of Mudra Communications.