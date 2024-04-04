Azhar Iqubal of Inshorts assumes the role of chairman

In light of the transition, Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and chairman, Inshorts, stated, "After leading the company for 11 years as CEO, I have decided to step into the role of Chairman of the company. My co-founder, Deepit, who has been an instrumental part of our journey from the beginning, will take charge as the CEO of the company and I am excited to see him lead our company to even greater heights. I remain committed to our vision and mission of building a large and profitable internet company in India.”