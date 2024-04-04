Azhar Iqubal of Inshorts assumes the role of chairman

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Also, Deepit Purkayastha is set to become the new CEO.
Inshorts today announced a transition in its executive leadership. Azhar Iqubal, who co-founded the company and has served as CEO since its inception, will be transitioning to the role of chairman. Concurrently, co-founder, Deepit Purkayastha, will assume the position of the CEO of the company.
In light of the transition, Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and chairman, Inshorts, stated, "After leading the company for 11 years as CEO, I have decided to step into the role of Chairman of the company. My co-founder, Deepit, who has been an instrumental part of our journey from the beginning, will take charge as the CEO of the company and I am excited to see him lead our company to even greater heights. I remain committed to our vision and mission of building a large and profitable internet company in India.”
Deepit Purkayastha, co-founder and CEO, Inshorts, shared, “Azhar has led from the front through ups and downs. I thank Azhar on behalf of the company and I feel honored to take on the role of CEO to lead the company through the next phase of growth.”