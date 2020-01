Network 18 Media & Investments Digital has recently elevated Azim Lalani as chief operating officer - brand solutions & convergence. Previously he was the Business Head - English News Cluster - Firstpost, News18, in.com and was responsible for overall growth, revenue strategy, financials and day to day operations of the business. With an experience of more than 20 years in the media industry, he has also worked with publications like Rediff.com, India Today and Indian Express in the past.