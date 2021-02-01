Azmat Jagmag joins Discovery Communications India as Marcom Head

During her stint at Zee TV, Azmat led the marketing function for channels across genres such as Zee TV, Zee Cinema and Zee Anmol. She also spearheaded the digital transformation at Zee TV. A media and entertainment professional with more than 16 years of experience, Azmat has worked both, on the corporate side as well as an entrepreneur, launching and building iconic brands across linear and non-linear mediums. Prior to joining Discovery, Azmat gained invaluable experience as an entrepreneur that provided marketing, brand and content expertise to OTT Platforms. Among her many accomplishments, Azmat has also provided counsel for a GEC launch and a music label along with functioning as a digital catalyst for content companies and creators. She also holds a Guinness record for setting up the largest dance mob and has co- written an IIM A case study on the iconic brand Dance India Dance.