B Sridhar steps away from media industry after 30 years

B Sridhar, executive vice president – Media at Innocean, has exited the media industry after a career spanning more than three decades.

Over the years, Sridhar worked across several agencies including Mudra Communications, GroupM, Initiative and Innocean India. His association with Innocean included two stints over a combined period of 17 years, during which he led media mandates for Hyundai and later for Kia.

Across his career, Sridhar handled media responsibilities for a range of large brands such as Samsung, Nestlé, Pepsi Foods and Microsoft. His roles spanned media planning, strategy, investments and consulting across agencies including McCann Erickson, Lintas Media Group and Maxus.

Most recently, Sridhar served as EVP – Media at Innocean Worldwide Communications. Earlier roles included group director – Media Services at Innocean, Strategy and Insight Lead at Initiative Media, and Business Director at Lintas Media Group.

Following his exit from corporate life, Sridhar plans to focus on personal interests. He intends to spend more time as a business quiz master and explore motivational speaking, drawing connections between running, discipline and management.