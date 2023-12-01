B4U aligns leadership

Johnson Jain has been appointed as CRO, replacing Pawan Sharma who has now been elevated as business head - broadcasting revenue, marketing & programming.
B4U, entertainment networks with channels like B4U Music, B4U Movies, B4U Kadak, B4U Bhojpuri and the newly launched Dhamaka Movies has aligned its leadership to unlock significant value that drives future strategic growth of the organization and paves the way for a logical and robust horizon ahead.
Pawan Sharma formerly the CRO of the network has been elevated to the position of business head - broadcasting revenue, marketing & programming. In his new role, Pawan Kumar will be responsible for television broadcasting revenue, marketing & programming. The senior leaders of television sales & programming team will be directly reporting to Pawan Kumar Sharma.
Johnson Jain has joined as chief revenue officer (CRO). Johnson’s professional journey includes association with media houses like Zee, Sony, 9XM and Goldmines. He walks in with more than 20+ years of rich experience in TV industry and has been part of the success story of the networks he has worked in the industry and has familiarity in FTA space having worked almost in all genres including Music, Movies, GEC & Bhojpuri.
Welcoming new CRO-Johnson, Pawan Kumar Sharma (business head-B4U) said, Johnson will be a great asset to our leadership team. His extensive experience in media landscape, especially with FTA channels will certainly be of an added value. B4U is at a very exciting juncture, wherein we are focussing extensively on People, Process and Content, so as to give impetus to our growth plans, we are confident that Johnson with his in depth understanding of business, great stakeholder management & relentless drive, will be able to induce fresh energy. Wishing him all the best in his new role.
Johnson on his role as a chief revenue officer says - This is a great opportunity for me to work with B4U network and I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to ensure B4U achieve its goals and remain at the forefront of the industry