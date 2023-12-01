B4U aligns leadership

Welcoming new CRO-Johnson, Pawan Kumar Sharma (business head-B4U) said, Johnson will be a great asset to our leadership team. His extensive experience in media landscape, especially with FTA channels will certainly be of an added value. B4U is at a very exciting juncture, wherein we are focussing extensively on People, Process and Content, so as to give impetus to our growth plans, we are confident that Johnson with his in depth understanding of business, great stakeholder management & relentless drive, will be able to induce fresh energy. Wishing him all the best in his new role.