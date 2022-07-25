B4u Network appoints Rroshan Kanal as Associate Business Head & Content Head

Kanal is also the producer/founder director of Daytee Pictures
B4U, a television network focused on Bollywood based entertainment has recently roped in Rroshan Kanal as associate business head & content head - Digital Content Studio. Kanal is also the producer/founder director of Daytee Pictures and has also worked as producer.
A media professional with more than 18 years of experience in the media industry, he has previously worked with Dangal TV Channel as head of programming, Contiloe Entertainment, Reliance Broadcast Network as Creative Director, Big CBS and Optimystix Entertainment.