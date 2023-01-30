B4U Network hires new leadership roles

Mandeep Singh, COO commented on this,“At B4U we are always excited to induct disruptive minds that help us drive relevant growth across levels and functions. As we pivot towards our next phase of growth in making B4U a stronger platform for our audiences, trade partners and internal cast members, I am thrilled to welcome Alok Srivastava who joins us as Head - Digital Monetization, Pawan Sharma who will be heading our Revenue function as Chief Revenue Officer and Mithilesh Champaneri who will be heading our Human Resource function as our chief people officer. Alok, Pawan and Mithilesh are tremendous professionals with rich domain expertise, strong leadership and people management skills. They will add significant value to our network in their respective roles that prepares the network in its next and robust growth phase. Wishing all of them great success at B4U.”