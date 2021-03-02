Baazi Games ropes in Divyenndu as their new Social Media Baazigar

As a youth-oriented platform, Baazi Games keeps the spark alive by engaging with the audience continuously and bringing in interesting campaigns that connect with them. Last year, PokerBaazi.com associated with stand up comedians and young icons such as Sapan Verma, Aakash Gupta and many more for their PokerJokerFaceChallenge to add some light fun to the festive celebrations. Baazi Games as a platform, through its various campaigns, has catered to the passion points of the youth through various genres such as comedy and music. The T20 anthem attributed to the IPL 2020 season capitalized on the attachment and love the youth had for cricket as they encouraged the potential users to engage and join the platform of BalleBaazi.com. The anthem was also added to the Roposo platform in an attempt to build a relationship with the youth as users get an opportunity to showcase their enthusiasm for the IPL by using this feature and the hashtag #DumHaiTohYahanKhel.