Bacardi appoints Vinay Golikeri as Managing Director, India & Neighboring Countries

Golikeri succeeds Sanjit Randhawa who, after nearly five years as Managing Director, India & Neighboring Countries, will be moving to Dubai, UAE, to take on his new role as director, external affairs, Asia Middle East & Africa and Global Travel Retail. He will be responsible for developing and implementing the external affairs strategy for AMEA and GTR. Randhawa brings a wealth of experience in external affairs across India and Southeast Asia, where he held prestigious roles as board member for numerous organizations including the International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI) and the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association (TABBA). With a career spanning more than 20 years with Bacardi, Randhawa delivered exceptional results in India, driving the business to grow year on year. Bacardi in India was recently certified for the 4th consecutive year as a Great Place to Work® at the 13th position and is the only spirits company in India to be ranked in the Top 20.

Both roles will take effect starting January 1st, 2023.