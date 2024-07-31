Bacardi India appoints Monojit Mukherjee as director of external affairs for India and neighboring countries

His journey at Bacardi follows his impactful tenure as chief corporate affairs officer at United Breweries (Heineken India), where he drove business continuity, regulatory challenges, enabled price increases across several states and responsible consumption initiatives. He also spearheaded ease-of-doing-business initiatives in coordination with several key central government ministries including, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) Invest India & Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Prior to this, Monojit Mukherjee served as the general manager – external affairs at Pernod Ricard India, where he played a key role in driving the company's growth while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. Previously, he held strategic roles at JSW Steel Limited and GMR Group, contributing to major infrastructure projects like Delhi and Hyderabad International Airports in the country.