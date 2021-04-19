Bacardi India appoints Zeenah Vilcassim as Marketing Director

Zeenah began her career with Bacardi four years ago as global brand director for DEWAR’S Scotch whisky. During this time, she focused on growing the brand’s footprint in emerging markets and oversaw the marketing of three award winning innovations, achieving record sell out volumes of each. Over the last year, Dewar’s saw the highest growth for the brand in over a decade.

Zeenah Vilcassim, marketing director, Bacardi India, commented: “During my time as Global Director for DEWAR’S Scotch whisky, India was - and still is - one of our most exciting markets. It is incredibly diverse, dynamic and constantly evolving. Each one of our iconic brands has an opportunity to play an authentic role in the hearts and minds of the Indian consumer. I can’t wait to get started and bring a little bit of creative rebellion into all that we do.”