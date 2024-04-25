Bacardi India elevates Sameeksha Uniyal as the regional head of Bacardi in the AMEA region

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sameeksha, as a former brand lead, led brand growth and spearheaded marketing initiatives for Bacardi
Bacardi India, the privately held spirits company, has announced the elevation of Sameeksha Uniyal to regional head of brand for AMEA (Asia, Middle East & Africa) this April, in a bid to amplify business growth in the region.
Shaping the success of Bacardi India’s rum portfolio since 2016, Sameeksha previously served as the brand lead for BACARDÍ in India and led growth for the associated brands in the country. During her seven year tenure at the company, she has spearheaded a variety of major marketing initiatives; most recently directing the rollout of BACARDÍ’s It’s A Mood campaign in India. In her new role, she will manage marketing and business operations for BACARDÍ’s rum brands across the greater AMEA region.
Speaking about her new role, Sameeksha said, “In my professional journey, my time at Bacardi has been driven by passion and the ambition to break new ground; I am beyond delighted to be collaboratively building the Bacardi brand portfolio across the AMEA region. It is a new beginning to a very exciting journey, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to work with our exceptional teams and drive greater consumer affection and passion for our brands across diverse cultures and markets.”
Taking up the baton from Sameeksha, Ashish Jha will now lead the BACARDÍ rum portfolio in India, moving up from his previous position as senior brand manager for BACARDÍ rums & BREEZER.