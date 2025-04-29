Bacardi India's Ayaesha Gooptu joins FINO Tequila

FINO Tequila, co-owned by Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, announced the appointment of Ayaesha Gooptu as the country head- India. With a career spanning over 19 years in the FMCG and Alcobev sectors, Gooptu brings extensive expertise in brand development, product innovation, and strategic communication to FINO Tequila.

Prior to joining FINO, Ayaesha held pivotal roles at Bacardi India, where she served as the head of domestic spirits and ready-to-drink (RTD) divisions. During her tenure at Bacardi, she launched LEGACY Premium Whisky and spearheaded operations for Breezer, an RTD brand.

Earlier in her career, Ayaesha also made significant contributions at PepsiCo, where she rose to the role of associate director. At PepsiCo, she successfully led consumer brands like Pepsi, Lays, Kurkure, and Tropicana.

"I am thrilled to join FINO Tequila at this exciting phase of its journey in India," said Ayaesha Gooptu, country head, India FINO. "The premium spirits category in India presents immense opportunities, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to establish FINO as the preferred tequila brand among Indian consumers. Our vision is to introduce Indian consumers to authentic tequila experiences while creating a distinct identity that resonates with the aspirational Indian consumer."

Yuvraj Singh, chief shot caller of FINO Tequila, expressed confidence in the appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Ayaesha to the FINO family. Her proven track record in the beverage industry and deep understanding of the Indian market make her the ideal leader to drive our growth in India. As we expand our presence, Ayaesha's strategic vision and expertise will be instrumental in establishing FINO as the leading premium tequila brand in the country."

In her new role, Ayaesha will be responsible for overseeing FINO's business operations in India, developing and implementing market strategies, and strengthening the brand's presence across key markets in the country.