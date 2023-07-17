Bagrry's appoints Abhishek Mehta as Head Of Digital Marketing

Previously, he worked with Jubilant FoodWorks as Digital Marketing Lead.
Bagrry's India, the FMCG food-manufacturing company based out of New Delhi has recently appointed Abhishek Mehta as digital marketing head. He joins the cereal manufacturing company after working with Jubiliant Foodworks for more than 3 years as digital marketing lead. Mehta posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.
An experienced digital marketing manager, Mehta has worked with both advertising agencies & d2c brands. In the past, he has worked with Fulcro, 9Zest, AdLift India and Wildnet Technologies.