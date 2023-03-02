Bagrry’s appoints Jayant Kapre as MD & CEO

“I am thrilled to join the amazing team at Bagrry’s. It is rare to find a food company that matches the attention to nutrition, quality and hygiene at Bagrry’s. Working on trustworthy recipes which are truly good for consumers was a great draw for me- the world needs more of this right now! The business has been extremely well run so far and the profitable growth is testimony to this. The brand is at an exciting crossroads in its journey, and I am glad to lead a vital change in momentum. I seek to fuel growth and expansion across categories, whilst maintaining profitability” said Jayant Kapre, managing director & chief executive officer, Bagrrys India.