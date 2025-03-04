Bain & Company announces Shyam Unnikrishnan as Managing Partner for India

Bain & Company, a global management consulting firm, has appointed Shyam Unnikrishnan as managing partner for its India business, effective April 1, 2025. In his new role, Unnikrishnan will be responsible for overseeing the country’s growth, strategy, people, and operations.

Advertisment

With nearly two decades of global consulting experience, Unnikrishnan has worked across Bain’s Sydney, Atlanta, and New Delhi offices and is currently based in Bengaluru. He has advised clients across multiple regions, bringing extensive cross-market expertise. Most recently, he led Bain’s Innovation & Design practice in Asia Pacific (APAC) and is a leader in the Retail, Consumer Products, Strategy and Digital practices. Unnikrishnan brings deep expertise in full-potential transformation, market entry, sales acceleration, customer experience enhancement, commercial due diligence, and merger integration.

“Shyam Unnikrishnan is a proven leader who embodies Bain’s core values of leadership, collaboration, and innovation, with an outstanding track record of driving strategic growth,” said Satish Shankar, Bain & Company’s regional managing partner for APAC. “Widely admired as an inspirational leader and mentor, he has significantly contributed to our culture and talent, and built lasting, best-in-class client relationships. Trusted for his expertise, insight, and high-impact results, I am confident that under his leadership, we will reinforce our strengths, and help clients realize their full potential while supercharging the momentum of new drivers in the region.”

“I am honoured to lead Bain in India as we enter an exciting new phase of growth. This is a transformative time for India and our clients, with rapid technological advancements and shifting market dynamics creating unprecedented opportunities,” said Shyam Unnikrishnan. “With our exceptionally talented team in India and the full strength of Bain’s global network, we are deeply committed to working alongside our clients to drive outsized impact and deliver unparalleled results as they redefine the future of their industries in India and beyond.”

Shyam Unnikrishnan will succeed Parijat Ghosh, who will lead the firm’s Healthcare & Life Sciences practice in the APAC region, effective April 1, 2025.

"Parijat Ghosh has been instrumental in shaping Bain’s success in India—driving growth, building a high-performing team, and expanding our impact across industries, particularly in Healthcare and Life Sciences where he has led some of our leading regional and global client results stories. His leadership, deep expertise, and strategic vision make him the perfect choice to lead our fastest growing practice in APAC, at a crucial stage for the sector. I am confident that Parijat’s leadership will empower our teams and clients to navigate this shift and unlock new opportunities,” said Vikram Kapur, head of Bain’s global Healthcare & Life Sciences practice.

“Working in Healthcare & Life Sciences is a calling to transform lives through breakthrough strategies and advancing science and technology. I look forward to driving meaningful transformation in this rapidly evolving landscape,” said Parijat Ghosh. “I am excited about the opportunities to collaborate with our clients to shape the future of Healthcare & Life Sciences and drive breakthrough health and business outcomes.”

Ghosh has more than 25 years of management consulting experience in India, the United States, and other emerging markets. He has deep experience across health systems and the different stakeholders in the complex healthcare eco-system and has led multiple revenue, customer, digital and cost transformations. He is experienced in corporate & business unit strategy, M&A & integration, transformation and change management across global multinational companies, leading APAC companies and financial investors in Healthcare & Life Sciences.