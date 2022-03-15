Bajaj Auto appoints Dinesh Thapar as the new CFO

Bajaj Auto announced the appointment of Dinesh Thapar as the Chief Financial Officer. He joins Bajaj Auto from Reliance Retail where he was Group Chief Financial Officer for the last 3 years. Prior to that, he spent two decades with Hindustan Unilever(HUL), where he held a range of leadership roles across Corporate Finance, Business Finance, Investor Relations, managing JVs, and Supply Chain. In his last role as Vice President, he was the Finance leader for the Beauty & Personal Care Division in India and the South Asia cluster.