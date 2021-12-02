Bajaj Capital announces leadership elevation

Aabhinna Suresh Khare is now the Chief Marketing & Digital Officer and Head of Strategy for the group.
Bajaj Capital, India's premier Investment Services company has announced leadership elevation. Aabhinna Suresh Khare is now the New Chief Marketing & Digital Officer of the organisation. Also, he will be setting up the future strategy of the organisation in the capacity of Head of Strategy. Earlier Aabhinna was leading the Digital Product division as CDO and has been instrumental in taking several new initiatives like building the all New MF platform, enabling Super RM app and delivering India’s most comprehensive Investment Report- EDGE. In his new role in the organisation, he will be involved in shaping the company's complete Marketing and Digital strategies.
During his stint with previous organisations, Aabhinna has been result-oriented in defining and implementing the product vision and roadmap to increase revenue for the businesses. His hands-on experience in the implementation and managing digital platforms with high volume flow will bring in the much-required impetus to the company.
Aabhinna holds a certification on Executive Education - Design Thinking from Stanford University and He is a Gold Medalist from Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad.( MICA)
Speaking about the elevation of Aabhinna Suresh Khare as chief marketing & digital officer and head strategy, Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. Chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital said, “Aabhinna has been instrumental in bringing in innovative thinking and managing the transformation for our Relationship Manager. In the New role, Aabhinna will be solving the Customer problems through his data-driven analytical skills to drive the Transformation of Bajaj Capital and take it to newer heights. We have confidence that his marketing acumen and analytical leadership will enhance our ability to achieve our business goal.''
Speaking on the elevation, Aabhinna Suresh Khare said, “It’s an opportunity to deliver for the organisation which has been the most revered and respected Financial institution in India. The world is moving faster than ever and agility built on fundamental values is what will sustain the growth needed for any business. I am excited for the way forward”.