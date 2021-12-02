Bajaj Capital announces leadership elevation

Bajaj Capital, India's premier Investment Services company has announced leadership elevation. Aabhinna Suresh Khare is now the New Chief Marketing & Digital Officer of the organisation. Also, he will be setting up the future strategy of the organisation in the capacity of Head of Strategy. Earlier Aabhinna was leading the Digital Product division as CDO and has been instrumental in taking several new initiatives like building the all New MF platform, enabling Super RM app and delivering India’s most comprehensive Investment Report- EDGE. In his new role in the organisation, he will be involved in shaping the company's complete Marketing and Digital strategies.