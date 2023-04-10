Bajaj Electricals appoints Devika Sachdev as Head of Advertising and Brand Management

Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited, said, "Devika's vast experience in building leading consumer-centric brands across a multitude of product categories puts her in a strong position to drive our ongoing brand transformation journey. What she brings to the table is her deep understanding of consumer insights and markets and translating that into strategic brand management. Over the next few years, she has the challenging agenda of fortifying our brands as we continue to drive growth. I am sure she will create value for the organisation, and I welcome her on board."