Bajaj Electricals appoints Ravindra Singh Negi as Chief Operating Officer

Making these announcements, Anuj Poddar, executive director at Bajaj Electricals said, “Over the past three years, we have embarked upon a significant transformation journey at Bajaj Electricals with a clear agenda of driving growth and value creation for all stakeholders. During this period, we have consistently demonstrated our ability to deliver on the agenda with agile decisions and focused execution even amidst a tough environment. As we look forward to our next phase of this transformation, we are committed to even more aggressive growth and to driving operational excellence across our businesses. The reorganisation and strengthening of our leadership are designed to enable this. I am pleased to welcome aboard Ravindra, who comes with a stellar professional track record and strong leadership skills. I am confident that he will be able to drive strong performance of our Consumer Products business. Further, in Rajesh, we already have a very strong leader who has successfully driven our Lighting Business to leadership position. With his widened responsibility as Head of the unified Lighting Business, I am sure that he will bring to fore his deep experience and sharper focus on this overall business to re-assert Bajaj Electricals’ leadership in the Indian marketplace.”