Bajaj Electricals appoints Sanjay Sachdeva as MD and CEO

Bajaj Electrical announced the appointment of Sanjay Sachdeva as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective from April 15, 2025.

Advertisment

Joining Hindustan Unilever as a management trainee in 1989, Sachdeva spent over three decades at the conglomerate, moving across various marketing, sales, and general management leadership roles. Through his over thirty-years long tenure at Unilever, he has held key leadership positions across Brazil, China, the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, and Russia. His last assignment with the organisation was with Unilever Japan, where he held the position of managing director and chief executive officer.

In his new role at Bajaj Electricals, Sanjay will be responsible for managing all the business verticals and their operations.

Commenting on the appointment, Shekhar Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Electricals, said, “I am delighted to welcome Sanjay as our new MD and CEO. Having worked in various countries, including India, he brings a fresh perspective and a strategic vision that aligns with our goal of delivering exceptional value to our consumers and stakeholders. We are confident that under his leadership, Bajaj Electricals will continue to thrive and achieve new heights, and I look forward to working with him in building a global organisation.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Sachdeva said, “I am honoured to join Bajaj Electricals, a company with a rich heritage and a strong reputation for innovation, quality, and ethics. I look forward to working with the chairman, Shekhar Bajaj, and the talented team at Bajaj Electricals to drive sustainable growth and create significant long-term value for all our stakeholders.”