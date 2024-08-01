Bajaj Electricals appoints Vishal Chadha as chief operating officer for consumer products division

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bajaj Electricals, a consumer durables company, announces the appointment of Vishal Chadha as chief operating officer for the consumer products division.
Vishal brings with him more than 28 years of extensive experience across leading organisations such as Britannia, Nokia, Snapdeal, and Kohler, with a strong background in Sales, Category Management, Marketing, and General Management.
An alumnus of IIM-Lucknow, Vishal has distinguished himself with notable achievements at Britannia, Nokia and Snapdeal, demonstrating expertise in driving revenue growth and operational transformation.
His tenure at Kohler as managing director- India and South Asia has given him a comprehensive understanding of all business aspects, further underscored his proficiency to enhance profitability and elevate the brand to a top-tier position in the industry through strategic B2B initiatives and expansive retail strategies.
Shekhar Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Electricals, stated, “I would like to welcome Vishal Chadha as the new Chief Operating Officer for our Consumer Products Business. Vishal’s extensive experience and strategic acumen in driving growth and operational efficiency make him a perfect fit for this role. His leadership will be pivotal in accelerating our growth trajectory and enhancing our market presence. We are confident that Vishal will play a key role in our continued success and innovation.”
Anuj Poddar, MD and CEO of Bajaj Electricals, said, “Vishal Chadha brings a wealth of experience with a proven track record in driving growth coupled with margin expansion. He blends a consumer-centric approach towards the marketplace with a focus on operational excellence to ensure strong execution. I am confident his leadership will be invaluable as we continue to drive the next phase of our strategic journey for the Consumer Products Business. Vishal’s expertise will help deliver exceptional value to all our stakeholders.”
Vishal Chadha, chief operating officer, consumer products of Bajaj Electricals said, “Joining Bajaj Electricals is a remarkable opportunity, and I am excited to contribute to the company’s journey. Its Consumer Products Business comprises a dynamic portfolio of iconic, contemporary, and premium brands spanning a diverse range of product categories that are integral to every Indian household. I look forward to leveraging my background across FMCG, consumer devices, and e-commerce to driving greater marketplace gains and establishing a strong and sustainable consumer-centric business model. Together with the talented team here, we will work towards exceeding consumer and stakeholder expectations.”