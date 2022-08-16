Bajaj Electricals elevates Anuj Poddar to the role of MD and CEO

Prior to this, Poddar joined the Company in late 2018 as its executive director.
India’s leading consumer durables company, Bajaj Electricals Limited has announced the elevation of Anuj Poddar to the role of managing director and chief executive officer. Anuj Poddar had joined the Company in late 2018 as its executive director. Shekhar Bajaj shall continue as Executive Chairman of the Company.
Shekhar Bajaj, chairman, Bajaj Electricals Limited, says “Anuj Poddar has demonstrated exceptionally visionary leadership, executional ability and passion in driving this transformation journey and I am confident that in his elevated role he will continue to drive our company forward and add value to all stakeholders.”
Anuj Poddar, MD and CEO, Bajaj Electricals Limited says, “I am truly excited for what lies ahead of us at Bajaj Electricals – we have a clear vision and roadmap of building this future and together with our entire team we are committed to being a best-in-class organisation that delivers superior performance and value creation.”
This announcement comes on the back of the ongoing and significant transformation journey and keeping in mind the Company’s long‐term strategy. Over the last three years, Bajaj Electricals has undertaken multiple initiatives including strengthening of the leadership, streamlining of its corporate structure, turnaround of its performance and balance sheet and the planned demerger of the EPC business.