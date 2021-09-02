Bajaj Group Appoints Neeraj Jha as Group President and Chief Communications Officer

Bajaj Group has appointed Neeraj Jha as group president & chief communications officer with effect from September 1, 2021. He will report to Kushagra Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Group and will be based at the Group’s Head Quarters at Bajaj Bhawan, Mumbai.

Neeraj Jha, group president & chief communications officer, Bajaj Group. In his new role, Neeraj will be responsible chiefly for the following:

Group’s brand reputation and Image, matters pertaining to them. Advising Chairman and Senior Leadership of the Group (SLG) on all matters pertaining to Reputation, Media and Communication.