Bala Krishnan appointed as head of communications for Stellantis India & Asia Pacific

He is an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism.
According to an update on LinkedIn, Bala Krishnan has been appointed as head of communications for Stellantis India & Asia Pacific in March 2024. Before this, he was responsible for all NSC communications in the region.
In his new role, he will oversee the communication functions across 26 markets. Bala will work closely with the country PR managers of the 12 brands that Stellantis sells in the India-Asia Pacific region.
Bala has been part of Stellantis since August 2019 as the PR head for the Citroen brand in India. He has worked in communications with TVS Motor as DGM- corporate communications. Bala has worked as a journalist working with reputed TV publications like NDTV, Times Now and CNBC-TV18.