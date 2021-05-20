Balaji Telefilms appoints Zulfiqar Khan as Group COO

Zulfiqar is a result-driven, people-focused business leader with 22+ years’ experience across broadcast & digital media companies. 5 years CXO experience and over 10 years of leading and driving transformational revenue growth in both start-up (0-100 people) and large and complex organizations (500-2000 people). He has rich experience across strategy, sales, BD, revenue and content creation across leading organisations like Star India, Eros Now and HOOQ.