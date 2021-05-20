Balaji Telefilms appoints Zulfiqar Khan as Group COO

He joins from HOOQ, where he was the Managing Director.
Balaji Telefilms has recently appointed Zulfiqar Khan as group chief opeting officer. Previously, he was the managing director at HOOQ for around 3 years.
Zulfiqar is a result-driven, people-focused business leader with 22+ years’ experience across broadcast & digital media companies. 5 years CXO experience and over 10 years of leading and driving transformational revenue growth in both start-up (0-100 people) and large and complex organizations (500-2000 people). He has rich experience across strategy, sales, BD, revenue and content creation across leading organisations like Star India, Eros Now and HOOQ.
A graduate from Delhi University, he worked with Eros Now for close to 3 years as business head & CRO and with Star India for 16 years at Led various leadership roles across sales, business development and revenue growth.