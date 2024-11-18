Balaji Telefilms elevates Aparna Ramachandran to Head of Digital Originals

Balaji Telefilms has promoted Aparna Ramachandran to head of digital originals. In her new role, she will oversee project development and supervision for digital content on the Jiocinema platform.

Advertisment

She will be responsible for ensuring the successful production and launch of original shows, including managing projects in collaboration with key platform partners. Ramachandran will also work on developing new shows with top digital platforms and maintain a pipeline of upcoming projects.

Before this, she served as senior creative director for Voot at Viacom18 Media. She started her career in 2007 and throughout her career she has worked with organisations like FremantleMedia, Viu, and more.