Balaji Telefilms’ Group CEO Abhishek Kumar steps down

Prior to Balaji, he served as COO and general partner at Jupiter Capital.
Abhishek Kumar has resigned as the group chief executive officer of Balaji Telefilms due to personal reasons, the company informed the BSE in a statement.
Kumar joined the company in July 2022, taking over from Nachiket Pantvaidya, who left the organisation in May 2022.
He has 21 years of experience across consumer industries including media, technology, and e-commerce. Prior to Balaji, he served as COO and general partner at Jupiter Capital, wherein he was working as the COO & General Partner of the new funds of the group.