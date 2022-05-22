Balaji Telefilms' Nachiket Pantvaidya calls it quits

The Group CEO spent less than a year at Balaji Telefilms after joining the company in July 2021.
Nachiket Pantvaidya has quit Balaji Telefilms as its Group CEO within a year of joining the company. Pantvaidya will be with the company till 31st May, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Balaji Telefilms appointed Pantvaidya as the Group CEO in July 2021. Prior to Balaji, he worked with Asianet News Media & Entertainment, where he was the Managing Director. Before Asianet, Nachiket held the position of Group COO, Balaji Telefilms, and CEO at ALTBalaji.
Prior to this, Pantvaidya has worked with organisations like Star, Sony, Disney, BBC, among others.